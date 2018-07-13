Two Dead in Apparent Murder Suicide at Coachella Apartment

Sheriff’s deputies Friday were investigating the deaths of two family members in an apparent murder suicide inside a Coachella apartment.

The bodies were discovered at around 5:45 p.m. Thursday at an apartment in the 53000 block of Cesar Chavez Street, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Wallace Clear.

A man returned home to find the two deceased family members, whose causes of death were not disclosed, Clear said.

The sergeant said that the deaths were being investigated as a murder suicide, but no further details would be released at this time.

The decedents’ names were being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Central Homicide Investigator Bishop at (951) 955-2777, or Thermal Station Investigator Ortega at (760) 863-8990.