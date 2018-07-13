Woman Sentenced to Life in Prison in Killing of USC Grad Student From China

A 20-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for her role in the 2014 baseball bat beating death of a USC graduate student from China.

Alejandra Guerrero was convicted in October 2016. She was sentenced along with a co-defendant Friday in the brutal attack on electrical engineering student Xinran Ji, who was ambushed by three people near the Los Angeles campus while walking back to his apartment following a study session.

Ji was found dead in his apartment by his roommates.

Co-defendant Jonathan Del Carmen, 23, pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder. He was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison.

Both Guerrero, 16 at the time of the killing, and Del Carmen apologized in court Friday morning before they were sentenced.

A third co-defendant is awaiting trial and a fourth is already serving life without parole.