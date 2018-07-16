600 Junior Golfers in Desert for 10th Annual FCG Callaway World Championship

The 10th Annual FCG Callaway World Championship teed off today in Palm Desert. The tournament is played across 9 Championship Golf Courses in Palm Desert, CA July 16-18, 2018.

Nearly 600 junior golfers from over 37 countries will be competing in Palm Desert over three days of competition to see who the 2018 World Champions will be.

This event which was started in 2008 by the Future Champions Golf program has quickly gained popularity and has grown from nothing to one of the largest annual events in junior golf. This year FCG hosted over 70 qualifying events around the world to give kids the opportunity to qualify for this special championship that is sponsored by Callaway Golf.

“We wanted to do something special in junior golf by giving more kids an opportunity to play a World Championship event and we have successfully built it. All players will play on Championship Golf Courses and our host hotel is the Westin Mission Hills Resort that has offered the families great pricing to stay during the event. We will host a Welcome Party on Sunday Night July 15th at the hotel and feature two amazing guest speakers. On Monday afternoon at 4pm the local PGA Tour Superstore will host a party for all players and parents at their store. There will be contests, games, and special pricing to shop.“ says Chris Smeal, Founder of Future Champions Golf

The Future Champions Golf Tour, with headquarters in San Diego, Ca now hosts over 150 annual events and is growing. Last year FCG hosted 4 events that each featured over 500 players. The draw is the first-class operations, friendly, staff, the opportunity to play with kids your age from around the world, and college coaches come out to watch and recruit heavily on the FCG Tour.

“Last year we had 22 college coaches on site at this Championship which makes it a significant recruiting opportunity for junior golfers.” Says Smeal.

The event is very competitive as last year we had several divisions have scores at double digits under par to win their division. These kids are exceptional junior golfers. This event is also unique in that all players are required to ride in a golf cart. We do a 7:30am shotgun start each day and the pace of play in 2017 was an average of 4 hours on each of the 6 championship courses.

“We like to say this is one of the “COOLEST” events in junior golf even though it is played in one of the “HOTTEST” climates. We play early am before it gets too hot and the kids love the opportunity to ride in a cart at a big event.” Says Smeal.

Tournament Schedule

· July 14 – Optional Parent Junior Best Ball Championship

· July 15 – Welcome Party from 2-6pm at the Westin Mission Hills Resort

· July 16 – Round 1 7:30am Shotgun Start on 9 Courses / 4pm PGA Tour Superstore Party

· July 17 – Round 2 7:30am Shotgun Start on 9 Courses

· July 18 – Final Round 7:30am Shotgun Start on 9 Courses / Awards Ceremony will be back at the Westin following play