Coroners Release Names of Two Killed in Coachella Murder Suicide

Authorities Monday released the names of two family members who were found dead last week in an apparent murder suicide inside a Coachella apartment.

The bodies of Lourdes Guillen Alvarez, 56, and Alejandro Alvarez, 36, both of Coachella, were discovered around 5:45 p.m. Thursday at an apartment in the 53000 block of Cesar Chavez Street, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Wallace Clear.

A man returned home to find the two deceased family members, Clear said.

Sheriff’s officials declined to specify the cause of death, nor say which of the two died first. They confirmed that the two were related, but would not disclose their relationship. Neighbors, however, have said that they were a mother and son.