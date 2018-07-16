Mom Issues Warning After 3-Year-Old Gets Locked Inside Washing Machine

Lindsey McIver from Conifer, Colorado took to Facebook Wednesday to warn other parents against what could have been an unspeakable tragedy after her husband rescued their 3-year-old daughter from inside their washing machine.

Their youngest daughter was locked inside the washing machine with the machine rotating and water filling up inside. They were able to stop it and unlock the door to get her out. She managed to walk away with just a few bumps on her head.

More than 2,000 children each year are seriously hurt, and some die, after climbing, or falling into washers and dryers, or toppling down from them, according to Consumer Reports.

To be extra safe, the Consumer Protection Safety Commission suggests installing a lock to the door of your utility room, “child-proofing” appliances and warning children to not play inside these appliances. To “child-proof” your washer and dryer, the Wyoming Montana Safety Council encourages parents to install dryer locks and locking straps.