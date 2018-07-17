Bear Takes Dip in Backyard in Granada Hills

A bear took a stroll though a Granada Hills neighborhood Tuesday, hopping a wall and taking a summer dip in a backyard pool.

Police were warning residents in the neighborhood to stay indoors.

The bear was reported along the 1500 block of Timber Ridge Drive. It had moved to Whistler Avenue.

The bear relaxed in the cool water for a few minutes, finding relief from the humidity and 90-degree heat. It eventually climbed out of the pool, hopped a block wall and continued exploring the San Fernando Valley neighborhood.