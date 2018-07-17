Police Arrest Two For Vehicle Thefts In La Quinta and Palm Desert

Police arrested a man and woman Monday in connection with a string of thefts from vehicles in La Quinta and Palm Desert.

La Quinta Special Enforcement Team Officers contacted Daniel Contreras and Nancy Fuchs, both of La Quinta, about 10:30 a.m. and detained them for questioning, according to Sgt. David Smith with the La Quinta Police Department.

A subsequent investigation revealed Contreras and Fuchs were responsible for multiple thefts in La Quinta and Palm Desert, Smith said.

Officers served a search warrant at a storage unit in the unincorporated area of Thousand Palms and discovered property from several reported thefts, Smith said.

Contreras and Fuchs were booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio for possession of stolen property, Smith said.