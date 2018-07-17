Woman Who Allegedly Struck, Wounded Indio Officer While High in Custody

An Orange County woman who allegedly struck and seriously injured an Indio Police Department motorcycle officer while under the influence of a mood-altering drug was brought to Riverside Tuesday to face charges filed late last year.

Margaret Kendric faces a felony count of driving under the influence of drugs causing injury and a sentence-enhancing allegation of inflicting great bodily injury in the Oct. 9, 2016, crash that left Officer Jeffery Merritt hospitalized with major injuries.

Kendric, 55, of Orange, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. last Thursday by Los Angeles Airport Police. She was released from Los Angeles County custody Tuesday morning and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, with bail set at $90,000, according to county jail records.

The 3:30 p.m. crash occurred at the intersection of Jackson Street and Odium Drive. California Highway Patrol investigators said Kendric struck the officer’s motorcycle with her Nissan Murano. Merritt was thrown from the bike, causing injuries that have him left him in a wheelchair since then, according to authorities.

An arrest warrant declaration alleges that Kendric “displayed objective signs and symptom(s) of drug impairment” and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. A blood draw taken from Kendric showed “the presence of amphetamines,” the declaration says.