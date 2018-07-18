A car fire took some Indio residents by surprise

A car fire was reported at 82100 Ullman Road at a residential complex called Indian Palms. Firefighters at the scene said the cause of the fire was still under investigation. The team contained the flames and there was no structural damage reported. The only item that was lost was a car, which is the place where the fire started. A gold cart was partially caught in flames.

Chris Nelson a resident at Indian Palms was in his pool when it all happened. “We smelled something, it smelled like fire, saw some smoke and called 911,” he said.

No injuries were reported.