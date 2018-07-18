Burger King giving terminally ill Ohio dog free burgers for rest of his life

Cody the dog received some terrible news recently.

About two months ago, the 10-year-old dog was diagnosed with cancer.

According to his owner, he was given 1-3 months to live.

So, like any good dog family would, they decided to give Cody the best last days possible.

His owner said on Twitter that every day since they found out about the cancer, they have taken Cody to a Burger King in Toledo for a plain cheeseburger. They said it helps make taking his medication more enjoyable.

One day, while getting his daily meal, one of the employees asked about the ritual.

That employee then told Cody’s story to a manager, and ultimately decided that all of Cody’s beloved cheeseburgers for the rest of his life would be on them.

“I can’t explain how much that means to us, and my family and I are beyond appreciative,” his owner said on Twitter.

Thanks to @BurgerKing for showing so much love and kindness towards my family and our dog, Cody. It’s appreciated more than words can describe. pic.twitter.com/KsKnfXtv0S — Karch (@AKarchh) July 16, 2018

He gave a shout-out to the Burger King on Alexis Road for having the best employees around.

Burger King responded to his tweet saying, “The world needs more kindness and empathy. Thank you for giving us the chance to do this for Cody.”

Thanks to them, Cody can have it his way for the rest of his life.