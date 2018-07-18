Desert Storm Puts Local High School Ballers On Radar During Summer Months

When it comes to looking for top exposure in youth basketball, look no further. Desert Storm is putting top local players on the radar.

“We’re a non-profit organization that we’re just trying to get out there and give these high school kids as many opportunities as possible to be seen by colleges and hopefully play the highest level of basketball,” says Desert Storm and Shadow Hills High School boys basketball coach Ryan Towner.

Some desert families travel hours for their kids to play on travel teams with hopes of getting more exposure.

Coach Towner says, “Time. That’s the one thing you don’t get back. Being that we’re here in the Desert, a lot of kids don’t have to travel 2+ hours out of town to play on a travel basketball team when they can stay here locally and actually play in the exact same tournaments.”

Desert Storm landed a Nike contract, taking the team to the most elite tournaments across the country.

2018 DVL MVP and Palm Desert Senior Alexis Legan says there’s, “a lot of college opportunities going to the biggest showcases to get looked at and get a scholarship.”

The Storm girls high school team recently returned from the most prestigious girls basketball event in the world and made quite the scene.

“Just in the Chicago tournament alone we had at an average of 7-8 college coaches watching one of our games,” says Coach Towner.

Showing how good it is to keep locals together Towner says, “we try to get a girl from every high school team to play on this team.”

Yucca Valley Senior Angie Reutgen says, “down in the lower desert there are not a lot of opportunities so with Ryan he’s able to take us to things we would never be able to.”

From uniting top talent across the Valley, to getting them top looks, Coach Towner believes all his players are capable of playing at the next level, “I’m all about free education so if we can get them to go to school for free, get that free education, thats what its really about.”