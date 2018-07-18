Two Injured, One Critically, in Freeway Crash Involving Big Rig

Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash between a van and a truck that forced the closure of lanes on the 10 Freeway Wednesday near the Cactus City Rest Area.

The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 10, east of Cactus City. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a van rear-ended a truck.

Two people in the van were trapped in the wreckage and had to be cut out of the vehicle by firefighters, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Authorities blocked all westbound lanes so they could extricate the patients, and to land a helicopter on the freeway to airlift the critically injured person to a hospital. The van’s other occupant suffered minor injuries, while the big rig driver was uninjured, Newman said.

Traffic was allowed to pass the scene on the right shoulder while westbound lanes were blocked, according to the CHP. All lanes were reopened just before 2 p.m.

The crash was on the downhill segment east of the Coachella Valley.