Former NASA engineer builds the world’s largest Super Soaker

This is one outdoor toy you definitely DON’T want your kids playing with this summer.

Along with his friend Bob Ciagett, former NASA engineer Mark Rober has figured out how to make the World’s Largest Super Soaker (literally—it now holds the Guinness World Record). The seven-foot behemoth can fire water at 243 mph and the reserve can be pressurized to 2,400 PSI, meaning its water pressure is eight times that of a fire truck’s hose.

Mark’s jumbo Super Soaker can cut through all kinds of stuff, including glass, food, and soda cans.

Just watch its jet stream cut a watermelon in half …

And a hot dog…

And a banana …

Seriously, you do not want to get caught in the crossfire of this thing.