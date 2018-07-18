Hey There: Black Bear Closes Whitewater Preserve

A tree-climbing black bear in the Whitewater Preserve led park officials to shut down the area for the rest of the day.

Campers spotted the bear climbing a tree at around 8 a.m., just as the park was slated to open.

Officials said that the bear has since come down from the tree where it took refuge for about two hours, but the park will remained closed through the day out of an abundance of caution, and to ensure the bear is completely out of the area.

The preserve’s assistant manager, Tori Stanton, said that bear sightings of this sort are not a common occurrence, though occasionally black bears are spotted on the preserve’s wildlife cameras after dark.

According to Stanton, as long as the bear is not spotted again, the park was expected to reopen Thursday.