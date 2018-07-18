Highway 1 Near Big Sur is Back Open for Scenic Drives on the California Coast

A stretch of iconic Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide is back open.

The California Department of Transportation said the road that connects Los Angeles to San Francisco was reopened to all travelers by midmorning.

Caltrans tweeted: “#Hwy1 at Mud Creek south of #BigSur is OPEN for business as of 9:45am! Safe travels, everyone.”

The department said construction workers made great progress and the road will open weeks earlier than expected. They had estimated an opening by the end of July.

Highway 1 was blocked by a landslide in May 2017 that moved millions of tons of earth, displacing 75 acres of land. The debris slid well out into the ocean, creating 15 acres of new coastline.

NBC4’s Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.