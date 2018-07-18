Structure fire leaves an Indio family with an inhabitable home

A structure fire at an Indio home has left a family with an inhabitable home and thousands of dollars worth in repairs. Around 35 firefighters were at the scene trying to contain the fire that started at this home’s garage. It later made its way to the attic.

Fire Captain Herrera said the fire was first reported at 3:32 p.m. at a single-story home in the 83000 block of Calypso Circle.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The priority for the fire team was to make sure the debris was no longer a risk for the neighborhood.

Fire Captain Herrera also said that there was one resident in the home at the time of the fire. The person smelled the smoke, walked out of the property, saw the fire and tried to put it out with a garden hose.

In terms of damage, Fire Captain Herrera said that at least a quarter of the property was damaged resulting in costs that could go up to $200,000. That is not counting the damages that might have been caused by the smoke.