Airbus Beluga XL Whale Takes Flight for the First Time

Airbus’ BelugaXL made its first flight Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Southwestern France.
The super-transporter is one of the largest aircraft in existence, according to CNBC.
The maiden test flight lasted four hours, and took off and landed in Toulouse-Blagnac, France.
The flight landed to thunderous applause from an audience of more than 10,000 people.
The beluga whale face paint was decided by a poll of 20,000 people.
Airbus said the aircraft is the first of five BelugaXL’s to enter service during 2019, according to CNBC.