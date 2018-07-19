Airbus Beluga XL Whale Takes Flight for the First Time

Airbus Beluga XL Whale Takes Flight for the First Time

News Staff

Airbus’ BelugaXL made its first flight Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Southwestern France.

The super-transporter is one of the largest aircraft in existence, according to CNBC.

The maiden test flight lasted four hours, and took off and landed in Toulouse-Blagnac, France.

The flight landed to thunderous applause from an audience of more than 10,000 people.

The beluga whale face paint was decided by a poll of 20,000 people.

Airbus said the aircraft is the first of five BelugaXL’s to enter service during 2019, according to CNBC.