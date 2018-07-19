Angel Flight: Passengers Donate Money for School Supplies

A Chicago school teacher chose the perfect flight to help better the lives of her students.

Kimber Bermudez is a teacher in Chicago, and she took to Facebook to share what happened to her on a flight the day before.

Here’s her story:

I write this in awe of my day yesterday.

I was sitting next to a kind man on my Southwest flight 1050.

He asked me what I did for a living.

I began telling him how much I love my job.

Teaching is my passion.

When he asked me the greatest challenge that I face I was honest with him.

I told him that working at a low income school can be heartbreaking.

We talked about the world and how no child should ever do without.

He asked for my work contact information and told me that his company likes to donate items, time, etc for schools such as mine.

I gave him my school email.

Then something amazing happened.

The man behind me tapped my shoulder.

I turned around and he apologized for listening in to my conversation, and he handed me a wad of cash. He told me to “do something amazing” and sat back down.

I was in complete awe that I had touched a stranger.

I realized that there was $100 on top, and started to cry.

I thanked him and told him how I would buy my students books.

I didn’t count the money, but I would later find out that he gave me $500.

Then something even more amazing happened.

The plane landed and the man on the aisle across from me told me that he listened as well.

He said that he didn’t have much, but he gave me $20.

As if my heart couldn’t be any happier the man in front turns around as well.

He also handed me money, and said that he only had $10.

I started crying on the plane.

I told all four men that I would do something amazing for the kids.

I was not telling my story to solicit money, and never intended to walk out of that flight with anything other than my carry on.

I do however hope that posting this continues the chain reaction of people helping those in need, and especially the children in need.

It doesn’t have to be a school in Chicago, and any bit helps!

My heart is in complete shock and awe right now.

When the world seems crazy there are always good people.

I would do anything for my students, and want to thank these strangers.

I don’t know the name of the man who gave me the $500 or the other generous strangers, but they deserve to be recognized.

I want to pass this story around, and thank those strangers and their amazing hearts!

-Kimber Bermudez

Aisle 14 Seat C

July 10, 2018

Southwest Airlines

#RealPeopleRealStoriesRealLife