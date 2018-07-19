La Quinta Man Killed in Crash Into Freeway Guardrail in Cathedral City

A La Quinta man was killed in a solo vehicle freeway crash Thursday when his car slammed into a metal guardrail and overturned on Interstate 10 in Cathedral City, authorities said.

Sammy Labastida, 28, died at the scene of the 12:40 a.m. crash on eastbound Interstate 10, west of Date Palm Drive, according to the county coroner’s office.

Labastida was behind the wheel of a 2000 Nissan when, “for unknown reasons,” his car went off the left side of the freeway, into the dirt center median and collided with a guardrail, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jackie Quintero.

Labastida was not wearing a searbelt and was ejected from the Nissan, which overturned across the left two eastbound lanes of the freeway, Quintero said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but alcohol and drugs have not been ruled out as possible contributing factors.