McDonald’s offering free french fries on Fridays for the rest of 2018

Get excited about some free salty goodness coming your way.

Every Friday (or should we say Fry-day) for the rest of the year, McDonald’s will be giving away free medium-sized orders of french fries!

The catch? To receive the free fries, you must download the McDonald’s app and make a minimum $1 purchase.

Customers can only redeem the deal one time each Friday.