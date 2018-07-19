Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter

A woman has been charged after investigators said a 2-year-old child was raped.

Azzie C. Watson, 25, is accused of child abuse and endangerment.

Kansas City police said they were called to a hospital on June 29 for a reported rape. When officers arrived at the hospital, Independence police handed them a recording made by Watson’s boyfriend, in which she admitted to watching the child get raped several times by two men, according to court documents.

WDAF-TV reported that court documents state Watson’s boyfriend recorded Watson talking about repeatedly taking her daughter to a house where her daughter was raped about five times.

On the recording, Watson said she had gone to a house where she was involved sexually with two men. According to court records, Watson said in the recording that, when she saw the child being sexually assaulted, she asked for the child back, but the men would not give her the child.

Medical records stated that the child tested positive for chlamydia, a sexually transmitted disease.

During police questioning, Watson said she made the story up because she was afraid of her boyfriend and he “wasn’t believing the truth.”

This report originated from KMBC-TV. The Associated Press contributed.