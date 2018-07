Naked Man Rides Bike on Highway 101 in San Jose

Not your average Bay Area commute.

A naked man was spotted riding a bike on Highway 101 near Alum Rock in San Jose Wednesday morning, prompting several 911 calls from drivers around 9:30 a.m.

Callers said the bike rider was “all over the freeway,” said the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP officer responded to the scene but was unable to locate the rider.

No additional information was immediately available.