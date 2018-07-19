Swiss Rolls distributed nationwide recalled after possible salmonella outbreak

Flower Foods, Inc., the maker of Swiss Rolls, is voluntarily recalling its product due to a potential salmonella outbreak.

The Swiss Rolls affected were sold under several brand names, including Walmart’s Great Value, which is distributed nationwide.

Officials with the company said the recall is a precautionary measure.

The rolls were also sold under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square and Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread and was distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items. Click here for list of UPC numbers and best by dates. People should not consume the products.

Affected product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. Consumers also may contact the center via email by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e. infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.