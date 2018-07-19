Teen Loses Arm After Boulder Falls on Him on Cliff in Laguna Beach

A 15-year-old boy lost his right arm Wednesday after a boulder fell on him near Emerald Bay beach in Laguna Beach.

The boy was walking along the shore area with a friend when a boulder abruptly fell on him around 3:30 p.m. The teen may have been climbing back to the beach area, using a rock as leverage when it fell, said OC Lifeguard Brad Herzog.

His leg was also trapped in the process, and he suffered injuries as a result.

Orange County Fire Authority crews worked to free the teen, who lost at least part of his right arm, according to OCFA Capt. Tony Bommarito.

Crews immediately tied a tourniquet to top the bleeding and gave him an oxygen mask. It ultimately took eight men and the use of airbags to lift the boulder off the teen.

The teen was freed shortly after 4 p.m. and he was flown by helicopter to a hospital.