2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Shot by 4-Year-Old in San Bernardino

A 2-year-old girl died after she was shot by her 4-year-old cousin in San Bernardino Friday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting, and how the child got access to the weapon.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded at 9 a.m. to a call of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Duffy Street in the Muscoy area.

She was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

Adults were inside the home at the time of the shooting, and were cooperating with the sheriff’s department.

Officials say it’s still very early in the investigation, but the adult who owns the gun may face criminal charges because a child had access to it. It was not yet clear who owned the weapon.