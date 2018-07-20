3rd Annual Ballin’ for Desi 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament Tips Off August 4th

The 3rd Annual ‘Ballin’ for Desi’ 3-on-3 basketball tournament tips off at 8 A.M. on Saturday, August 4th.

Desi Cechin passed away in March 2016 at the age of 6 after a two year battle against neuroblastoma. The Desi Strong Foundation was created in her honor to help children with cancer, raise awareness, and raise funds to help find a cure.

Basketball players from the Coachella Valley to as far as San Diego and Riverside will travel to Xavier High School to play the game Desi loved.

It’s a day for the entire family to enjoy. The event will be held at Xavier College Prep in Palm Desert.

For more information or to register: https://www.facebook.com/events/367775053690975/