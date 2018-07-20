Border Patrol Agents Rescue a Teen Left Behind by Smuggler

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector responded to an incident involving a 17-year-old female Mexican citizen late Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m., agents observed two individuals walking north near Anza and Bowker Road east of Calexico. When the agents encountered the pair, it was determined that the two were Mexican citizens illegally present in the United States.

The two informed the agents that they had illegally jumped over the wall with another person who was left behind because she was hurt and could not continue.

Agents tracked the footprints left behind south towards the border wall. Near the wall, agents encountered a young woman face down in the dirt with a lower leg fracture.

Border Patrol agents trained as Emergency Medical Technicians quickly responded and medically treated the woman who was in and out of consciousness, showed signs of fatigue, heat exhaustion, active bleeding, and a fracture to the lower left leg.

Local medical providers, including firefighters and paramedics, arrived on scene soon after. Medical personnel treated the distressed woman and transported her to a local hospital for further treatment.