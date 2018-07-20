Coachella Valley Sports Resurrected with The Shield at 1 Coyote Way

A sports wave is coming to the Coachella Valley.

Currently, the valley is known for its world-class tournaments, exclusive golf courses, and playable equestrian venues, but there’s something missing.

“Right now you’re standing on the site of the new, The Shield at 1 Coyote Way. Which is going to be a 12 thousand seat air-conditioned stadium, entertainment and faith unique place of gathering,” said Socal Coyote Coach J. David Miller.

The SoCal Coyotes are America’s number 1 developmental pro football program, and now they’re in part developing a $300 million dollar complex.

Team Captain Jake Sheffield is enthusiastic about what this could bring to local high school sports.

“We are excited to see high school championships be playing in there, or youth sports and get to share what the coyotes will enjoy.”

The facility will house space for basketball, lacrosse, boxing, MMA, camps, combines, and the list goes on.

There’s even talk about professional teams including the Los Coyotes soccer team.

“When pro soccer hits this town, and it will. We’re bringing it. This place is going to go crazy”

This is just the beginning of what local leaders hope will be a valley-wide boom in sports tourism.

“When I was trying to learn how to be a better athlete, it was always well you have to leave the valley to find that extra work.” Socal Coyote quarterback Michael Karls went on to say, “… I think having this stadium and kind of sports tourism in the valley will keep kids here, provide better coaching, create better talent for us and put us on the map athletically.”