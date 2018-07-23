Deputies: Man broke neck of abandoned dog because it was bothering him

A 25-year-old man is jailed on $10,000 bond on animal cruelty charges after authorities said he broke the neck of a dog that had been abandoned and threw the animal in a trash container.

Parker County authorities said the dog was bothering Kyle Rufus Childers so he killed it.

According to The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the dog’s owner, 39-year-old Anthony West, told police he had driven to a nearby farm and abandoned the animal after it damaged the North Texas trailer park where he lived.

Sheriff Larry Fowler said the dog returned to the trailer park and a resident began caring for the animal, giving it food and water.

That resident reportedly witnessed Childers dropping the dog in a dumpster.

Childers told the resident “the dog was bothering him so he broke its neck,” authorities said.

Authorities retrieved the body and took it to a veterinarian. X-rays showed the fatal injury.

“This poor dog was first abandoned by its owner and ultimately met a gruesome death by the violent hands of another,” Fowler said in a news release. “He only knew love for a brief moment through a stranger who tried to care.”

West was arrested for abandoning the animal. He’s free on bond.