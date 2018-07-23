Brush Fire Lights Up At Least 15 Acres in Thermal, Threatens Structures

Nearly three dozen firefighters are battling a 12-15 acre brush fire near Martinez Road and Avenue 66 in Thermal.

Authorities are working to close Martinez Road between Ave 66 and Polk Street.

Multiple structures and vehicles have been consumed by the flames. The fire is spreading at a critical rate of speed after a wind shift.

Crews say the fire is very erratic and could possibly spread to several hundred acres. One firefighter suffered from moderate injuries.

20-30 surrounding homes are being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

