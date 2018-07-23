Hot Weather Prompts Issuance of Flex Alert Designed to Conserve Electricity

Due to high temperatures in California and most of the western United States, the California Independent System Operator Corporation Monday issued a statewide Flex Alert that calls for voluntary electricity conservation from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Consumers are urged to conserve electricity especially during the late afternoon and evening, when air conditioners typically are at peak use,” a California ISO statement said. “Consumers can help avoid power interruptions by turning off all unnecessary lights, using major appliances before 5 p.m. and after 9 p.m., and setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher.”

Flex Alerts are issued due to high temperatures across the western U.S., reduced electricity imports, tight natural gas supplies in the Southern California area, and high wildfire risk.

“The ISO has called on all available resources to be available to serve demand — however, conservation is needed to reduce the risk of further emergency measures, including rotating power outages,” the statement said.

The ISO’s service territory serves about 80 percent of California’s electricity consumers.

For more electricity conservation tips, visit the ISO’s Flex Alert website at http://www.flexalert.org/save-energy.