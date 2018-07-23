Man Caught at Cathedral City Store With Child Porn Sentenced

A Rancho Mirage man who was caught viewing child porn on his cell phone at a Cathedral City business was sentenced Monday to 16 months in state prison.

Vicente Celio, 52, was arrested on Sept. 19, 2017, after an employee at a Cathedral City business called police to report seeing child porn on a customer’s phone, according to Cathedral City police Cmdr. Julio Luna.

Officers responded and confirmed that the images “were in fact child pornography,” according to Luna, who said Celio admitted owning the phone and “being aware of the images.”

Celio pleaded guilty last month to a felony count of possessing child pornography. A felony count of bringing child pornography into the state was dismissed at sentencing.