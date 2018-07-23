Outage Takes Out Power For About 1,000 Coachella IID Customers

Nearly 1,000 Imperial Irrigation District customers lost power in Coachella Monday afternoon, just as a blistering heat wave struck the region and sent the mercury soaring well into the triple digits.

The outage affecting 972 customers occurred just after 2 p.m. in an area northwest of Ninth Street, east of Frederick Street and west of Highway 111, according to IID spokesman Robert Schettler.

Power was restored to the area around 3:45 p.m., though the cause of the outage was not immediately disclosed.

According to the National Weather Service, which issued an excessive heat warning for the Coachella Valley for this week, temperatures reached as high as 117 degrees in Coachella Monday afternoon. The heat warning is in effect until Thursday evening, warning of temperatures possibly as high as 120 during that time period.

IID advises any Coachella residents who remain without power to check their main breaker or call (800) 303-7756.