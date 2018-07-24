Record-breaking Heat Wave Expected to Threaten High Temperature Records Again

A record-breaking heat wave is expected to reach peak high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, sending temperatures soaring well into the triple digits in the Inland Empire and Coachella Valley, forecasters said.

Most of the Inland Empire will see high temperatures ranging from 108 to 114 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures in the Coachella Valley are expected to top out at 122 degrees Tuesday before cooling slightly to 118 degrees Wednesday.

The high pressure system bringing the relentless heat prompted the weather service to issue an Excessive Heat Warning that went into effect Monday at 10 a.m. and remains in effect through Thursday at 8 p.m. in the Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and Riverside County Mountains and valleys.

Palm Springs and Thermal set maximum temperature records of 119 degrees and 122 degrees respectively on Monday.

The Tuesday high is expected to be 113 in Riverside, 119 in Banning, 106 degrees in Temecula, 117 degrees in Palm Springs and 121 degrees in Indio.

Thermal is expected to reach 122 degrees on Tuesday and 119 degrees on Wednesday, both of which would break previous heat records, the NWS said.

Nearly 1,000 Imperial Irrigation District customers in Coachella lost power for around two hours Monday.

The California Independent System Operator Corporation issued a statewide Flex Alert Monday that called for voluntary electricity conservation from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lows in the Coachella Valley may not dip below the 90s throughout the heat wave, meaning the minimal cooling at night could pose a health risk to those who don’t have access to air conditioning because the body needs time to cool down from the day’s heat, according to the NWS.

The NWS also warned that heat islands could form in dense urban areas where human activity causes the temperature to be higher than in open spaces.

Heat islands can cause breathing problems, heat cramps, heat stroke, or even death, the NWS said.

County health officials advised locals to take advantage of the 56 cooling centers that opened to the public this month and are available at no cost. A list of cooling centers can be found at http://www.capriverside.org.

Forecasters said the heat will subside back to seasonal levels by Friday, with temperatures mostly in the 90s across the board.