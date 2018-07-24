Reward for information on shooting death of pregnant dolphin more than $11K

The reward for any information regarding the death of a pregnant dolphin has reached more than $11,000, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
An investigation has ensued into the cause of death of a bottlenose dolphin whose body was found on the beach of Waveland, Mississippi.
The NOAA said after a necropsy was administered, it was discovered the dolphin died of a gunshot wound. It was also discovered that the dolphin was pregnant, and the unborn calf died as result of the mother succumbing to its injury.
The dolphin’s carcass was discovered in late April and placed in a freezer by the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies to further investigate what transpired to lead to its death by gunshot.
According to the NOAA, a small caliber bullet was lodged in the mammal’s lung but as of July 24, 2018, that is the only information it have gathered.
Now NOAA officials are asking for anyone with information pertaining to the death of the dolphin come forward. Those who might have information, tips can be made anonymously, should call the NOAA enforcement hotline at 1-800-853-1964.
So far, the reward amount for information that could lead to the identification of a suspect is $11,500.