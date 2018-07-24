Reward for information on shooting death of pregnant dolphin more than $11K

The reward for any information regarding the death of a pregnant dolphin has reached more than $11,000, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

An investigation has ensued into the cause of death of a bottlenose dolphin whose body was found on the beach of Waveland, Mississippi.

The NOAA said after a necropsy was administered, it was discovered the dolphin died of a gunshot wound. It was also discovered that the dolphin was pregnant, and the unborn calf died as result of the mother succumbing to its injury.