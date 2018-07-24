Singer Demi Lovato Hospitalized Following Apparent Overdose

Singer Demi Lovato was transported to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles Tuesday following a suspected overdose, sources familiar with the incident told NBC News.

First responders were called to a residence in the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in the Hollywood area, the sources said. They used Naloxone, also known by its trade name Narcan, to reverse the effects of the overdose.

This past March the 25-year-old celebrated maintaining six years of sobriety. Lovato has for years been open about her battles with drug and alcohol addictions, as well as with bipolar disorder, eating disorders and self-harm. She underwent rehab in 2010, at age 18.

As news of Lovato’s condition spread friends and fellow celebrities took to social media to express their best wished.

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon. — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) July 24, 2018

My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018

I love you @ddlovato and I’m praying for your strength and health. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) July 24, 2018

@ddlovato we love you 🙏🏻💗 — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) July 24, 2018

Hang in there @ddlovato – sending good energy and love. — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) July 24, 2018

Demi Lovato is such an inspirational, strong, beautiful human being. She’s always there for others and now its our time to be here for her and her Lovatics. We are keeping her in our thoughts and prayers. And hope she makes a speedy recovery. — Shawn Mendes (@ImHighKeyShawn) July 24, 2018

Dear god, we’ve lost so many people in 2018, already. Please don’t take Demi Lovato from us. 🙏🏼😭#PrayForDemi — Shawn Mendes (@ImHighKeyShawn) July 24, 2018

Praying for Demi Lovato 🙏🏼♥️

Very sad to hear this news… — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) July 24, 2018

My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today. I adore you and so does the entire world. You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it. I love you. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 24, 2018

In June Lovato released a surprise track “Sober” about relapsing. The singer had been sober for six years prior to her relapse, leading to the surprise release of “Sober,” in which she apologizes for letting down herself, her family and her fans.

In the ballad, she sings, “Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

“And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again,” she also sings in “Sober.” “I wanna be a role model / but I’m only human.”