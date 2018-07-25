800-Acre Fire Forces Evacuations in Idyllwild

An 800-acre brush fire erupted Wednesday in the San Bernardino National Forest, leading to road closures and evacuations in the area.
The fire was reported at around noon off of state Route 74 in the forest area between Hemet and Mountain Center, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
By 12:30 p.m., the fire was estimated at 200 acres and by 2:00 p.m. the fire expanded to 800 acres “with a rapid rate of spread,” according to the USFS. No injuries have been reported in connection with the blaze.
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents of Idyllwild.
“Leave the area immediately,” a USFS Twitter post advised.
Road closures include state Route 74 between the Cranston Fire Station and Lake Hemet, as well as state Route 243 between the communities of Pine Cove and Mountain Center.
A fire information call center for the public has also been established at (909) 383-5688.