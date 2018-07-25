800-Acre Fire Forces Evacuations in Idyllwild

An 800-acre brush fire erupted Wednesday in the San Bernardino National Forest, leading to road closures and evacuations in the area.

The fire was reported at around noon off of state Route 74 in the forest area between Hemet and Mountain Center, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

By 12:30 p.m., the fire was estimated at 200 acres and by 2:00 p.m. the fire expanded to 800 acres “with a rapid rate of spread,” according to the USFS. No injuries have been reported in connection with the blaze.

#CranstonFire Update: The fire is now estimated to be at 800 acres. — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) July 25, 2018

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents of Idyllwild.

#CranstonFire Update: – Evacuation Center will be at Banning High School, 100 W. Westward Ave in Banning.

– We are still awaiting info on the location of the reunification center for campers. — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) July 25, 2018

“Leave the area immediately,” a USFS Twitter post advised.

Road closures include state Route 74 between the Cranston Fire Station and Lake Hemet, as well as state Route 243 between the communities of Pine Cove and Mountain Center.

Hwy 74 and 243 OPEN to leave – Closed to come up to the Hill – FF https://t.co/iU1H0aQ5Lp — Idyllwild Emergency (@IdyllEmergency) July 25, 2018

If you are off the Hill DO NOT attempt to come up – let the First Responders do their job. FF https://t.co/xkezQZI1Nk — Idyllwild Emergency (@IdyllEmergency) July 25, 2018

Edison: the power will be off on the Hill for at least 12 Hours – FFhttp://eepurl.com/dCbQFb — Idyllwild Emergency (@IdyllEmergency) July 25, 2018

A fire information call center for the public has also been established at (909) 383-5688.