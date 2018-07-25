Alleged Drunk Driver Who Fatally Struck Pedestrian in DHS Charged

A man who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in Desert Hot Springs was charged with drunk driving causing death Wednesday.

Adrian Villalobos, 25, of Sky Valley is accused in Friday night’s crash that killed a 58-year-old woman identified only as Beth O. in a criminal complaint. The woman was struck just after 8 p.m. while walking across Palm Drive, south of Buena Vista Avenue, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Villalobos was headed north on Palm Drive and “could not stop in time” to prevent colliding with the woman. He was later arrested on suspicion of gross DUI vehicular manslaughter, but prosecutors opted to file charges of DUI causing death instead because “upon our review of the case, we determined that these would be the proper charges to file based on the evidence provided to us,” according to Riverside County District Attorney’s spokesman John Hall.

Villalobos, who’s being held in lieu of $90,000 bail, pleaded not guilty to all counts Wednesday afternoon and is slated to return to court Aug. 3 for a felony settlement conference.