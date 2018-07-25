One Injured in Car-To-Car Shooting in Palm Springs

One person was hospitalized Wednesday with gunshot wounds suffered in a car-to-car shooting in Palm Springs.

Police responded about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a call of shots fired between two vehicles on Ramon Road between Gene Autry Trail and Paseo Dorotea, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

One person was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital in stable condition, but the severity of the victim’s injuries was not disclosed, nor what led to the shooting.

Palm Springs police said Wednesday morning that no suspect description was available, but anyone with information was asked to call the department at (760) 327-1441 or Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 to report anonymously.