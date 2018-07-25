Cranston Fire Prompts Smoke Advisory for Region

Smoke dispersed from the wildfire raging Wednesday in the San Bernardino National Forest near Idyllwild could impact air quality for communities throughout Riverside County, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The “Cranston Fire” erupted Wednesday morning east of Mountain Center and has since expanded to more than 800 acres.

The AQMD issued a smoke advisory stating that southwesterly winds, blowing 10 to 15 mph in some places, are likely to spread smoke over a wide area, encompassing Anza, the Banning Pass, parts of the Coachella Valley, and the Perris and San Jacinto valleys.

“Air quality may reach unhealthy levels or higher in areas directly impacted by smoke,” according to an agency statement.

Officials recommended that individuals with degraded breathing capacity stay indoors, and generally anyone exposed to smoke or ash should limit their outdoor activity.

Winds are expected to dissipate and turn northerly overnight, the AQMD said.