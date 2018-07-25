DJ Alexander Receives Clearance for 2018 Season with Seattle Seahawks

The Coachella Valley’s only current NFL player received good news today.

Palm Desert Alumni and current Seattle Seahawk DJ Alexander tweeted this morning, “Your boy is cleared to return to football activities.”

Alexander received clearance a day before training camp begins.

The linebacker played in 12 games last season before suffering an injury.

Alexander goes into camp ready to battle with 2018 5th round draft pick Shaquem Griffin to be K.J. Wright’s backup at weakside linebacker.

The 2016 Pro Bowler enters his second season with the Seahawks after being traded by the Chiefs back in July 2017 for inside linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis.

This is the final year of Alexander’s deal.