Felon Accused of Molesting 6-Year-Old in Library Bathroom Charged

A probationer accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy in a Riverside public library bathroom was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a child.

Juan Francisco Palacios, 29, was arrested Sunday following an investigation by Riverside police.

Palacios, who is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside, is slated to make his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

According to Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback, the assault happened last Wednesday at the Duran Eastside Library in the 4000 block of Chicago Avenue. Railsback said the victim, whose identity was not released, was at the location with his father and headed into the bathroom alone just after 5 p.m.