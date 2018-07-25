Giraffe calf born at Ohio safari park

A giraffe calf was born earlier this week at a popular Ohio safari attraction and several visitors had the rare opportunity to watch.

A male Masai giraffe was born at The Wilds on Tuesday, officials with the park said. The giraffe was born to mother Lulu, who was born at the Cincinnati Zoo, and father, Raha, who was born at the Los Angeles Zoo.

The breeding of Lulu and Raha was based on a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The birth was witnessed by guests of the open-air safari tour, park officials said. The calf, who does not yet have a name, is sticking close to his mother. He may be visible to those to take safari tours.

The Wilds is a nonprofit safari park and conservation center in Cumberland, about three hours outside of Cincinnati.

Several rare and endangered species from all over the globe roam free across thousands of acres of land.

The Wild is open May through October.