Man Arrested for Alleged Cathedral City Officer Assault

A man who allegedly assaulted a peace officer in Cathedral City was in custody Wednesday.

Steven Flores, 32, of Cathedral City, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer for allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer last Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies took him into custody Tuesday afternoon in the 3000 block of Robert Road in Thousand Palms, then turned him over to the Cathedral City Police Department, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Heredia.

Flores, who is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, was expected to appear in an Indio courtroom on Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies also announced the arrests of three other people at the location. Richard Langarica, 40, of Indio, Adrian Lopez, 33, of Cathedral City, and Mayra Sigala, 27, of Desert Hot Springs, were arrested on suspicion of probation and/or parole violations.