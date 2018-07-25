Women Steal $17k in Clothing From Calif. Lululemon: Police

A group of women has been walking into a high-end athletic clothing store chain across California and stuffing merchandise into bags in broad daylight and leaving, according to Fresno Police.

Three women, believed to be from the Bay Area, were caught on camera at a Lululemon store in Fresno on Sunday afternoon stealing $17,000 worth of workout clothing, police said.

The Fresno Police Department said more than a dozen other Lululemon locations across the Bay Area were raided in July, a few of them more than once.

Date Location Loss July 8 Brodway Plaza $2,500 July 9 Santana Row $8,000 July 10 Stanford $4,000 July 11 Berkeley $15,000 July 11 Santana Row $15,000 July 12 Broadway Plaza $16,000 July 14 Hillsdale $3,500 July 16 Berkeley $10,000 July 17 Gilroy $5,000 July 18 Berkeley $19,000 July 19 Stanford $10,000 July 20 Santana Row theft stopped July 20 Berkeley $10,000 July 22 Fresno $17,000

Police made arrests for the theft on July 12 at Lululemon’s Broadway Plaza location in Walnut Creek but other stores continued to be targeted.

Approximately $135,000 worth of merchandise has been stolen across the stores, police said.

Lululemon sells yoga clothes and other athletic apparel. It’s well-known for its leggings, which are priced at more that $90 each.