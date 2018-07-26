12-Year-Old Yucca Valley BMX Racer Crowned National Champion

12-year-old Kuylee Pettit is putting the high desert on the map in BMX racing.

After following Pettit’s career for a little over a year, she has traveled the country competing in multiple national events, including the State Games of America and has even qualified for World’s, twice.

Once again, Pettit is bringing home hardware as she placed 1st at a national event for the first time in her young career. Pettit dominated in the 11-12-year-old mixed open division at the 2018 USA BMX Nationals in Las Vegas.

The win comes 2 weeks after Pettit earned her first open jacket which is awarded to racers after making 7 main open national events.

Pettit says hard work pays off.

“It’s awesome, pretty much about time I did. I’m super happy that I did. Training definitely payed off.”