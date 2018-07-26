Deputies Bust $2 Million Marijuana Grow Operation in Perris

A marijuana grow house that was operating on a Perris cul-de-sac near a high school was raided by deputies, who seized a harvest worth about $2 million, a sheriff’s lieutenant said Thursday.

Authorities discovered the illegal cultivation after a search warrant was served at 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1600 block of Hendy Woods Circle, a few blocks south of Orange Vista High School, said Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Raymond Huskey.

Nobody was inside when deputies arrived, but they found 1,600 marijuana plants and processed marijuana with an estimated street value of $2 million, he said.

The home had also been jerry-rigged to bypass the electricity meter, according to Huskey.

There was no word on whether any arrests were made or were imminent.

Anyone with information about the operation was urged to call Deputy Michael Gill at (951) 210-1000.