Man’s Body Found in La Quinta, Prompting Road Closures

A man’s body was discovered Thursday near a La Quinta intersection, but foul play is not suspected in his death, according to sheriff’s officials.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was found around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fred Waring Drive and Dune Palms Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. A spokesman said foul play was not suspected in the man’s death, but did not elaborate.

Eastbound Fred Waring Drive at Dune Palms Road, westbound Fred Waring Drive at Monticello Avenue, and northbound Dune Palms Road between Miles Avenue and Fred Waring Drive were shut down for several hours for “precautionary purposes” to allow investigators to look into what happened while unimpeded by traffic, Deputy Armando Munoz said.