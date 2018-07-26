Palm Desert Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Motorcycle Training Accident

A Palm Desert sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured during an on-duty motorcycle training exercise and remains hospitalized, the department disclosed Thursday.

Deputy Jay Youngblood was hurt Tuesday during a training session at a motorcycle training center in San Bernardino County, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Willison.

Details on how the accident occurred or what type of injuries Youngblood sustained were not disclosed, but Willison said the deputy was airlifted to a hospital.

“The department, family and friends are all at our deputy’s bedside during this difficult time,” a sheriff’s department statement says. “We are thankful for the outpouring of public support; however, to respect our deputy’s privacy as well as the integrity of the investigation into the training accident, we will not comment further on the circumstances.”

The Riverside Sheriff’s Association established a donation site for those interested in making contributions to help cover Youngblood’s medical expenses at http://www.rcdsrf.org/youngblooddonate.html .

“His efforts to broaden the skills and services he provides to the citizens of Riverside County resulted in a major injury,” the sheriff’s association said in a statement. “His family asks that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”