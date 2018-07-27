Brush Fire Scorches 200 Acres Near Pinyon Pines as Cranston Fire Burns

A brush fire that broke out near Pinyon Pines as hundreds of fire personnel were busy battling a large blaze to the north has blackened about 200 acres and is 30 percent contained Friday.

The Ribbon Fire was reported at 10:12 a.m. Thursday near state Route 74 and Ribbonwood Drive, according to Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department, who said it was burning “at a moderate rate of spread.”

No injuries were immediately reported, nor was there any word on what sparked the blaze.

Evacuation warnings have been lifted, including Alpine Village, Pinyon Crest, Pinyon Pines and the Pinyon Flatts campground.

#RibbonFire [UPDATE] ALL evacuation warnings have been lifted. This includes Alpine Village, Pinyon Pines and Pinyon Crest. #CALFIREservingCA pic.twitter.com/5CslbJ6sdP — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) July 27, 2018

An evacuation center has been set up at Palm Desert High, 74910 Aztec Road, according to a tweet from the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.

The fire is separate from the 11,500-acre Cranston Fire, which has kept local firefighters busy since it began around noon Wednesday in the forest between Hemet and Mountain Center.

